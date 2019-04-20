Crystal Palace star Jeffrey Schlupp speaks amid season-ending injury

In-form Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has assured Crystal Palace fans that he will return stronger in time for pre-season.

Ahead of the Eagles match against Arsenal, manager Roy Hodgson confirmed that the versatile Ghana star will miss the remaining four matches due to injury.

Schlupp suffered the setback during last week's 3-1 defeat to champions Manchester City.

The 26-year-old has come out to assure the club's supporters that he will work hard to be fit in order to regain fitness ahead of the pre-season.

"Unfortunately my season has come to an end a few weeks early due to an injury."

"Time to work hard and comeback stronger ready for pre-season"

Schlupp has netted 5 goals in 37 appearances for the club this term.