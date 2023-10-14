D.C. United beat Medeama in international friendly in Washington

Ghanaian champions Medeama faced a 2-1 defeat in their international friendly match against DC United on Saturday.

The match, held at Audi Field, was marked by a competitive spirit as both teams gave their all.

The occasion was more than just a football game; it was part of the celebration of African culture in Washington, D.C. Before kickoff, the Ghanaian national anthem was sung at the stadium.

The game saw D.C United's assistant coach, Frédéric Brillant, take charge, following the club's recent parting of ways with head coach Wayne Rooney. Under Brillant's leadership, D.C United made a bright start, securing an early lead that they held onto, entering halftime with a 1-0 advantage.

Medeama came back from the break with determination and managed to equalise through Nurudeen Abdulai. However, D.C United ultimately clinched victory with another goal.

🚨🇬🇭 GOAL! Nurudeen Abdullai grabs the equalizer for Medeama. DC United 1-1 Medeama pic.twitter.com/0XFokzrcNU — Football View (@FootballViewYT) October 14, 2023

Medeama had reason to be disappointed as they had a goal disallowed, but the fans who attended the match were left impressed by the efforts of the Ghanaian champions.

This friendly marked Medeama's first match played outside of Africa, and they can take pride in their performance, considering the challenges they faced, including visa-related issues that restricted them to naming just four substitutes.

Medeama will return to Ghana to focus on defending their league crown and the CAF Champions League.