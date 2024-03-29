Dani Alves hosts lavish all-night party following bail release

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves recently celebrated his release on bail with an extravagant all-night party at his residence in Spain.

The event, held on March 27, 2024, saw the former Brazilian international surrounded by family and friends until the early hours of the morning.

According to reports from UK outlet The Sun, the festivity also commemorated the birthday of Alves' father, Domingos Alves Da Silva.

The lavish affair took place at his villa in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain.

This celebration comes after Alves' recent legal troubles. The 40-year-old was initially sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of rape stemming from an incident at a nightclub in December 2022.

However, after spending four weeks in Brians 2 Prison, he was granted bail on Monday, March 25, 2024, upon payment of a hefty fee of â‚¬1 million (£850,000).

Despite his release, Alves has been subjected to strict conditions, including the withholding of his Spanish and Brazilian passports, and a requirement to appear in court every Friday.