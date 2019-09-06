Daniel Amartey named in Leicester City’s 25-man squad for the Premier League

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has been included in Leicester City’s 25-man squad for the 2019-20 season Premier League season

The 24-year old suffered an ankle injury in the club's 1-1 draw with West Ham in October 2018 and was ruled out for six months.

He missed playing for the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to the injury.

Amartey who is yet to make a Premier League apperance this season has been included in the 25-man squad by Brenden Rodgers

According to the coach Daniel Amartey is making a ‘promising recovery’ after suffering that horror injury.