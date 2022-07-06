Daniel Boifio Jr: Young Ghanaian football agent meets former Arsenal star Per Mertesacker

Daniel Boifio Jr, a young Ghanaian football agent and talent manager, was recently in north London, where he met German World Cup winner Per Mertesacker, who is now manager of the renowned Arsenal Academy.

In a video posted on Twitter, DBJ, as he is known, is seen with the former Arsenal defender, who took him on a tour of the Premier League club's incredible facilities.

According to DBJ, meeting Mertesacker and exploring Arsenal's facilities was a pleasure. It was even more exciting when he discovered they both had the same birthday.

"Per was happy to see me, loved my energy and told me I was always welcome to Arsenal,” Boifio said.

"Per was happy to see me, loved my energy and told me I was always welcome to Arsenal," Boifio said on Twitter, thanking Mertesacker for the warm welcome.

DBJ was also spotted at the contract signing of new Arsenal player Charles Sagoe Jr, who is English-born and of Ghanaian descent.

The young talented footballer has signed his first professional contract with the Gunners and could feature for the first team in the upcoming season.

He will now play for the U23s next season.

DBJ is the personal manager of the French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie Avé.