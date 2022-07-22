Daniel Kofi Kyereh: Ghana star's Freiburg debut increasingly delayed due to injury

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh's debut at German Bundesliga outfit Freiburg gets more complicated and increasingly delayed due to a muscle strain.

The 26-year-old joined the Bundesliga side after a breakout season at St Pauli.

However, the Ghana international has not been training with the side and remains excluded from the side's pre-season matches so far.

The attacking midfielder has been given time to recover from an injury which has delayed his much-awaited debut for the German outfit due to a muscle pain.

"We have few injuries. Lucas Holer has broken his metatarsus. Kofi Kyereh's muscle tensed and like Kimberly Ezekwem, he missed a few sessions. We have to be a little patient and the boys too." coach Streich told the club's medical service.

The Ghanaian superstar bagged 12 goals and provided 10 assists in the Bundesliga 2 for St Pauli last season.

He joined Freiburg in a 4.5 million Euro deal.

Kyereh was born in Accra, Ghana, but was brought up in Germany and would have been eligible to play for either nation but opted to represent the African giants at the international level.

Ghana handed Kyereh his debut in September 2021, in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Ethiopia.