Daniel Opare hits debut goal for Royal Antwerp in pre-season win over PAOK

Ghana defender Daniel Opare has opened his goal scoring account for Royal Antwerp in their 3-1 win over PAOK in a pre-season friendly encounter on Sunday.

Opare joined the Belgian side on a two-year deal as a free agent from German Bundesliga side Augsburg last week.

The 27-year-old wasted no time in announcing his presence in the side after registering his first goal for the club in their fifth pre-season training match.

The former Real Madrid youth defender opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a fantastic curler.

Lazarous Lamprou pulled parity for the Greek giants in the 33rd minute but further goals from Jonathan Bolingi and Samuel Owusu won Antwerp the match.

Opare lasted 70 minutes while Owusu played 89 minutes of action.