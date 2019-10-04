Danish top-flight women's team Nordsjælland mentor Right to Dream academy girls

As part of their two-week tour of Ghana, Danish top-flight women's team Nordsjaelland have spending time at famous Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo.

The Nordsjaelland Women’s team have been at the academy mentoring the girls on how to succeed at the highest level.

They have also lined up friendlies against Right To Dream Women's Academy and Valued Girls.

In January 2016, Right to Dream founder Tom Vernon, with a group of investors acquired Danish Superliga team, FC Nordsjælland, with a vision to ultimately build a team made up entirely of academy players.

This unique partnership is showing the football world an exciting development model that can be both successful and sustainable.

The Women's team was in the fourth division when Tom Vernon took over and now they are in the top league and on the verge of qualifying for the UEFA Champs League.