Dauda Mohammed rues Black Meteors draw with Algeria

Dauda Mohammed has expressed disappointment over the Black Meteors’ failure to beat Algeria in the first leg of the 2020 CAF U-23 Championship qualifier on Friday.

The Ghana U-23 side were held to a 1-1 draw by the young Foxes in the first leg qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The North Africans drew first blood after Adem Zorgane fired past goalkeeper Kwame Baah in the 30th minute.

Captain Yaw Yeboah missed from the spots moments later.

However, the Black Meteors leveled from the spot in the second half through RSC Anderlecht forward Dauda Mohammed.

“Not really good results but we still have another more chance to redeem ourselves. It’s going to be hard but not impossible we can still turn it around. Ghana 🇬🇭 #TeamU23,” Mohammed scribbled on his Twitter handle.

The team travels to Algiers for the second leg on Tuesday, with the winner after the double header qualifying for Egypt 2020.