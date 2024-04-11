David Moyes praises Mohammed Kudus for seamless transition at West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes has hailed Mohammed Kudus for his seamless transition since joining the club from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer.

Despite it being his debut season, the 23-year-old has quickly proven to be a valuable addition to the team. His performances have snatched crucial points for the Hammers in various competitions.

They are still in contention for European places in the Premier League and are actively participating in the UEFA Europa League where they will be competing in the quarter-finals later today.

"Mohammed Kudus is not just important for this tie tomorrow, but he's been important for us all season," Moyes remarked. "He will be important for us going forward in the future as well. He's a young boy who has only just come into the Premier League and he's settled in incredibly well."

"It's not easy to start well in the Premier League, and a lot of the players who come from overseas find it quite difficult, but I think Mo, though, because of the experience he's had - in Denmark, the Netherlands and now the Premier League - it has given him a better coverage of different leagues," he added.

Kudus' impact has been evident on the pitch, having scored 13 goals for West Ham, making him the Ghanaian with the highest number of goals for the club, surpassing Andre Ayew.

The attacker played a crucial role in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League when he scored twice one of which won the club's Goal of the Month for March.

With West Ham set to face Bayer Leverkusen in the quarterfinals, Kudus is expected to play a crucial role for the team as they aim to continue their impressive campaign in the competition.