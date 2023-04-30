David Ocloo impressed by 'sweet' victory over King Faisal

Acting head coach of Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo has expressed his excitement about their 2-0 win over King Faisal on Saturday evening in Accra.

The Phobians left it to secure all three points at the expense of a resilient Faisal side.

Eonde fed Salifu Ibrahim to chip the ball into the net to break the deadlock on 89 minutes and Linda Mtange sealed victory with a 92nd minute tap in.

Hearts return to winning ways after losing their last two games and move to 4th on the league standings with 45 points pending other week 29 match results.

Ocloo couldn't hide his excitement after the match and told StarTimes' Nana Darkwa Gyasi: "This is marvelous. You see we kept it late until the late minute. That makes it so sweet. I'm impressed. King Faisal played well. They were very disciplined and they gave us a very good game but we did the necessary thing which was to score."

The Phobians' next league assignment is a trip to Samreboi to face Samartex.

By Suleman Asante