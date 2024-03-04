David Ocloo praises Asante Kotoko's performance in win over Gold Stars

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, has expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance following their 1-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors dominated the game, especially in the first half, and managed to secure the three points courtesy of a solitary goal from youngster Peter Amidu.

Amidu found the net after making the most of a slick passing manoeuvre and taking advantage of Gold Stars' failure to adequately deal with the situation.

Kotoko emerged victorious thanks to their opportunistic finishing, having recovered from their setback the previous week against Heart of Lions.

Ocloo praised his team's efforts, saying, "I told you we are going to do everything to get a decent result and thank God, we got it. I think in the first half we were on top of the game, you could see that we dominated, the boys played to our game plan."

He also acknowledged that Goldstars put up a good fight in the second half, but emphasized that the most important thing was the three points, which his team was able to achieve.

Asante Kotoko are currently placed second with 32 points from 19 matches.

They will next face Karela United away from home after a midweek encounter with Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas in the President's Cup.