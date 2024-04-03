Deciding to play for Ghana has helped me a lot - Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams credits his decision to play for Ghana as one of the highlights of his career, despite facing challenges on the field.

The Athletic Bilbao striker, born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, made the significant choice in 2022 and has since earned 17 caps for the Black Stars, albeit with limited success in front of goal, netting only once.

While his performances with Ghana differ from his contributions at Athletic, where he remains a key player with 11 goals and three assists in all competitions this season, Williams remains dedicated to representing his parents' homeland.

Reflecting on his Africa Cup of Nations debut earlier this year, which saw him make a critical error leading to a goal against Ghana, Williams remains unwavering in his commitment.

"I would never have imagined this. I had to make a decision and I don’t regret being able to represent the country of my parents and my family, to go back to my origins, to be able to travel more and see my loved ones in Ghana," Williams shared with Club del Deportista.

"It’s true that things didn’t work out as we’d all hoped, but it’s true that on a sporting and personal level, it helped me a lot. In fact, I think I’m in one of my best moments thanks to this decision."

Despite the challenges faced internationally, Williams continues to shine for Athletic Bilbao, with an impressive record of 11 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.