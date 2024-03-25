Defeat to Samartex is a learning experience - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has emphasised that his team will view their recent defeat to Samartex Football Club as a valuable learning experience.

In their Week 23 encounter of the Ghana Premier League, the Phobians succumbed to a 2-1 loss against their opponents at the Nsenkyire Sports Stadium. Evans Osei Wusu's brace secured the victory for the Timber giants, despite Hamza Issah's goal upon his return from injury.

This defeat marked the first league loss for Hearts of Oak since the appointment of Ivorian tactician Aboubakar Ouattara.

Addressing the media after the match, coach Ouattara expressed that while the defeat was disappointing, it presents an opportunity for his team to grow and improve. He emphasised that they will analyse the game, learn from their mistakes, and use the experience to prepare for their upcoming fixtures.

“The defeat serves as a learning experience as we look to bounce back stronger in the next fixture, especially as the team returns to the Accra Sports Stadium where every fan calls home,” remarked Coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

Hearts of Oak's next challenge will be against Bibiani Gold Stars, and they aim to approach the game with renewed determination and resilience.