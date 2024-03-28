Defender Derick Afeson completes transfer to Finnish club PEPO Lappeenranta

Ghanaian defender Derick Afeson Boateng has completed his transfer move to Finnish club PEPO Lappeenranta, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 24-year-old centre-back signs for the lower-tier side on a free transfer after departing from Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars.

Afeson Boateng signed for Aduana in April 2020 from lower division club Tamale Liberty, having previously featured FC Samartex 1996.

He went ahead to make 54 appearances in the Ghanaian top division across the period. He has played just nine times this current season.

PEPO head coach Tero Nieminen briefly commented on the new addition to his squad:

"We have been looking for depth for our padding section since the beginning of the training season. Derick is a top athlete for our young players."

"As a player with both legs, he can play all defensive roles and, if necessary, in the bottom of midfield."

PEPO is a Finnish football club from Uus-Lavola, Lappeenranta. The club was formed in 1958, and their home ground is at the Kimpinen Sports Centre.

The men's first team currently plays in the Kakkonen - the fourth level in the league system.