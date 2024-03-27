Defender Ebenezer Annan reflects on debut with the Black Stars

Left-back Ebenezer Annan, who received his first call-up to the senior national team, made his debut as a second-half substitute for the Black Stars in a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria last Thursday.

"I was very happy when I received the call-up. In my mind, I was like, finally they've noticed my performances," Annan expressed.

The defender impressed coach Otto Addo, leading to his first start against Uganda in the 2-2 draw in the international friendly on Tuesday.

Annan joined Serbia Superliga club Novi Pazar from Bologna last summer after a loan spell at Imolese in Serie D. He was voted as the best left-back in the first half of the Serbia Superliga last year.

"When I joined Novi Pazar, my plan and effort was to do my best. I have always believed that I will play for the national team, but I didn't expect it to come this soon," Annan reflected.

"I was a bit shy when I arrived in camp because I'm a new player. But my colleagues were welcoming and friendly. During training, the coach said I should feel free and do my best," he added.

"The communication amongst ourselves was great. You could talk to anyone, so I was happy that we were on the same page," Annan continued.

The 21-year-old experienced what it means to put on the national jersey for the first time in his burgeoning career.

"Initially, I thought I would come on with a few minutes to the end of the game against Nigeria, but I was introduced right after the break. The coach told me not to be scared of committing mistakes. I should just do my best," Annan recounted.

"I played as a left wing-back against Nigeria. I pushed forward when we had possession and ran back when we lost the ball. I believe I did my best. The coach had some encouraging words for me after the game," he shared.

"Putting on the national jersey is one of the exciting moments in my career," Annan concluded.