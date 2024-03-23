Defender Jerome Opoku eyes more Ghana caps after controversial sending-off vs. Nigeria

Turkish-based centre-back Jerome Opoku eagerly anticipates additional matches with Ghana following his second international appearance versus Nigeria on Friday.

Opoku, currently on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir, experienced a mixed game as Ghana fell 2-1 to their long-standing rivals in a controversial international friendly held in Morocco.

His performance was notably marred by a controversial sending-off in the 56th minute.

Opoku made his debut during the 4-0 loss against the United States of America in October 2023, filling in for injured defender Alexandre Djiku.

Reflecting upon his experience, he commented, "The game against the USA wasn’t too good at all; it was my first game too and the way we played as a team didn’t help me."

"I definitely should have done better in that game, but compared to this game, I think it’s something for me to build on and keep learning. I think this coach wants to play football, and for me, I like to play football as well â€“ not just going long, kicking long â€“ so I can bring out the quality of my game under this coach."

Regarding his preferred position, Opoku mentioned, “I think the position I played today was key to my performance. As I said earlier, it depends on where I play and how we play and how I can bring out my quality, so that definitely helped.”

Concluding his thoughts, Opoku stated, "I want to just keep working hard and achieve the most with the national team. If I get another opportunity anytime I am on the pitch, I want to do well and show my quality. So, just more caps for Ghana and keep improving as a player and as a team collectively."