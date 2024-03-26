Defender Jerome Opoku scores debut goal for Ghana in friendly against Uganda

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir defender Jerome Opoku marked a significant moment in his international career by scoring his maiden goal for Ghana during Tuesday's international friendly against Uganda.

Opoku's breakthrough came in the midst of a 2-2 draw, as he skillfully headed home from a precise cross delivered by Jordan Ayew early in the game.

However, the joy of his first goal was tempered by Uganda's response, with Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala swiftly levelling the score, nullifying Opoku's opener.

Undeterred, Ghana managed to reclaim the lead before halftime when Jordan Ayew calmly converted a penalty kick following a foul on Denis Odoi inside the box, granting the Black Stars a narrow advantage heading into the break.

Despite their determined efforts to secure a victory, Ghana conceded a late goal, allowing Uganda to equalize and force the match to end in a draw. T

he result extended the Black Stars' quest for their first win of the year.

Opoku, aged 25, was born in London but pledged his allegiance to Ghana, making his debut for the national team in October 2023 during a friendly against the United States.

His second appearance came in last Friday's 2-1 defeat against Nigeria. He was controversially sent off but since it was a friendly, Opoku returned to the starting lineup and once again showcased his talent and value to the team.

Opoku is on loan at Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir from Primeira Liga club Arouca and has made 20 appearances this season, scoring four goals and one assist.