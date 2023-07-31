GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Defender Solomon Adomako joins Israeli club Hapoel Ironi Rishon Lezion from Great Olympics

Published on: 31 July 2023
Ghanaian defender Solomon Adomako has completed a move to Israeli club Hapoel Ironi Rishon Lezion on a permanent contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 21-year-old centre-back is joining the Israeli second-tier side from Ghana Premier League club Great Olympics for an undisclosed amount.

Adomako, since joining Olympics from Young Apostles in September 2021, has been an integral part of the team, making 54 appearances and scoring twice across the past two seasons.

In the 2022-23 campaign, he made 27 appearances and scored once, helping the Wonder Club to escape relegation at the end of the season.

Adomako was included in Ghana's squad for the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria earlier this year. He featured in all the matches against Madagascar, Sudan, and Niger.

Olympics have confirmed the departure of the highly-rated defender as he continues his development in the Middle Eastern country.

Adomako is tipped to make an impact in the club as they eye promotion to the Israeli Premier League next season.

