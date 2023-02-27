Defender Yahaya Adraman wins Bibiani Goldstars mid-season season best player award

Defender Yahaya Adraman has been named the best player of the mid-season of the Ghana Premier League at Bibiani Goldstars following impressive performances.

Adraman has been one of the outstanding players in the Ghanaian top-flight this campaign having been impeccable with his form for the Miners.

The 28-year-old right-back received the coveted award during a mid-season dinner organised by the club in Bibiani on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

The experienced fullback has been instrumental for the Miners having scored three goals and providing a couple of assists in 15 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.

Adraman scored twice when Goldstars recorded their first away win of the season against FC Samartex with a 3-0 scoreline and the other goal was an equaliser in the 1-1 draw with giants Asante Kotoko SC.

Goldstars are currently occupying the 6th position on the league standings with 27 points from 18 matches, having recorded 7 wins, 6 draws and 5 defeats in the process.

The Miners take on newly-promoted Nsoatreman FC in their next league match at Dun's Park in Bibiani this weekend.