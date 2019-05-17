Dennis Appiah implores Anderlecht teammates to show mental fortitude in playoffs final match against KAA Gent

Anderlecht right-back Dennis Appiah has urged his teammates to show mental strength ahead of their final playoff clash against KAA Gent on Sunday.

The Purple and White lads are languishing at the bottom of the playoffs log with 32 points after matchday nine.

Fred Rutten’s men have been heavily criticized over their performance but could save face with a win against Gent when the two sides meet in the final match on Sunday.

Appiah has declared that they need to exhibit mental fortitude to win the game in order to finish above their rivals.

“And also the team that shows the most enthusiasm. In that regard, our match against Genk is a boost. We kept fighting."

“We will walk until we drop." Saelemaekers also sees progression week after week. "You can't deny that we play better football every week.”

Anderlecht will only be in fifth place with a win. In the event of a loss or a tie, that final position will go to Gent.

Fifth place, if KV Mechelen is excluded from Europe, can still deliver a European ticket.