Dennis Appiah to miss FC Nantes Coupe de la Ligue encounter against FC Paris

FC Nantes defender Dennis Appiah has been ruled out of their Coupe de la Ligue clash against FC Paris on Wednesday night due to injury.

Appiah was replaced in the 54th minute by Thomas Basila during the Canaries 1-0 defeat at home to AS Monaco on Friday.

The 27-year-old right-back is reported to be suffering from sciatica hence will sit out from their tonight’s League Cup game against the Ligue 2 side.

"It's more tired, I think,” said Nantes coach, Christian Gourcuff.

“He will be away maybe a few days. It is not alarming.”

Appiah joined the club this summer from Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht.

He has made 6 league appearances for the side.