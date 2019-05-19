Deportivo Alaves ace Mubarak Wakaso scores first league goal in last match of the season

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso scored his first goal of the 2018/2019 La Liga campaign on the last day of competition.
The Ghana international Mubarak found the back of the net after 40 minutes as Alaves recorded a 2-1 win over Girona on Saturday.
It was a powerful volley at the edge of the box with his weaker right foot.
Wakaso is said to be considering a move away from the club this summer.
He ended the season with 29 league appearances, including 18 starts to help Alaves finish 10th on the league table.
Wakaso is a sure bet to make Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.