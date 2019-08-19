Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso delighted with opening day victory in La Liga

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has expressed delight in Deportivo Alvaes' victory over Levante in the opening day of the 2019/20 La Liga season.

The Ghana AFCON star, lasted the entire duration after brushing off a slight injury knock to help the El Glorisso to a 1-0 win.

"First game first, Plus 3 important points. Good job done by the boys, the fans and was amazing as always," he posted on Twitter after the game.

New recruit Joselu scored the only goal of the game in the 54th minute at the Mendizorrata to earn new manager Asier Geratino a winning start to his career at Alaves.

Wakaso remains a top transfer target of Getafe in the transfer window after reports emerged he is not in the plans of Geratino.

However, Alaves have stated the 29-year old Ghanaian is an important player for the club as they seek to make a better finish this campaign.

Wakaso joined the Deportivo Alaves from Greek giants Panathaniakos in 2017.

