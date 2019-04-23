Deportivo Alaves star Mubarak Wakaso poised for Barcelona clash tonight

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is poised for Deportivo Alaves' clash with table topper Barcelona in the La Liga on Monday night.
The midfielder has been a regular feature for the El Glorrisso side, who are eyeing an European place finish following an impressive campaign.
Alaves head into the game after a 2-2 draw with Real Valladolid on Friday.
The White and Blues are currently eight on the La Liga table, with 46 points same as Atletic Bilbao.
A win or draw will see them leapfrog Bilbao to seventh position.
Wakaso posted on Twitter a picture of himself training ahead of the big clash with the caption,"Training, Alaves, Allah is Great," indicating his readiness for the game.
Training ⚪🔵 #alaves #WM22 #ALLLAHISGREAT 🙏🏾🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/vBP6oFOJ40
— M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) April 22, 2019