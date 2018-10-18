Deportivo Alaves star Mubarak Wakaso was first player to report back after international break

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso exhibited great professionalism as he is the first player to return to his club from international assignment.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined Deportivo Alaves training on Tuesday following his returning from the international break.

Ghana were supposed to play Sierra Leone a double-header in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but a ban on the latter due to Government interference led to cancellation of the fixture.

Even though the qualifiers didn't come on as planned, Ghana national team engaged local club Asante Kotoko SC in a friendly last Friday.