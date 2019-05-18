GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Deportivo Alavés want to sell midfielder Mubarak Wakaso for more than € 2 million

Published on: 18 May 2019
Mubarak Wakaso

Mubarak Wakaso has expressed interest in leaving Deportivo Alavés this summer but the Spanish side will not accept anything below € 2 million.

The Ghana international’s contact expires in June 2020 but with the departure of coach Abelardo Fernández, the midfielder wants to leave.

Wakaso is eyeing a bumper deal with yet to named clubs in Europe and Asia who are seeking to sign him before the start of next season.

 

The 28-year old has totaled 52 matches in the two seasons he has been in Vitoria.

 

This season he has played a total of 28 games including 17 starts.

 

His 1,574 minutes make him the 11th outfield player most used this season.

