Deportivo Alavés want to sell midfielder Mubarak Wakaso for more than € 2 million

Mubarak Wakaso has expressed interest in leaving Deportivo Alavés this summer but the Spanish side will not accept anything below € 2 million.

The Ghana international’s contact expires in June 2020 but with the departure of coach Abelardo Fernández, the midfielder wants to leave.

Wakaso is eyeing a bumper deal with yet to named clubs in Europe and Asia who are seeking to sign him before the start of next season.

The 28-year old has totaled 52 matches in the two seasons he has been in Vitoria.

This season he has played a total of 28 games including 17 starts.

His 1,574 minutes make him the 11th outfield player most used this season.