Deputy Black Queens captain Jennifer Cudjoe eyes WAFCON qualification ahead of Nambia clash 

Deputy Captain of Ghana's Black Queens, Jennifer Cudjoe, emphasized the team's collective determination to qualify for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Despite missing out on the last edition, the Black Queens are geared up to face Namibia in the final round of qualifiers in a two-legged clash.

The initial leg will take place on Friday, November 30, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium, followed by the second leg in Windhoek.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Thursday, November 30, Jennifer Cudjoe highlighted the team's singular objective of securing qualification against Namibia.

For some of us, including myself, this will be our first time at the WAFCON, and the anticipation of playing in the tournament is a constant topic of discussion among the team. It's been a while since we qualified for the tournament, and everyone understands the significance of our presence here today.

This is the moment we can reclaim our spot in Africa, and we are all driven by the common goal of qualifying for the tournament next year.

With an impressive record of nine games, nine wins, 31 goals scored, and zero goals conceded, Coach Nora Hauptle aims to build on these achievements and secure qualification for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.