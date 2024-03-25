Desmond Ofei credits Samuel Boadu for Ghana U-20 African Games gold success

Ghana U-20 coach Desmond Ofei has attributed the team's African Games gold in men's football to his former boss Samuel Boadu.

Ofei credits Boadu for laying the foundation of success, following the Black Satellites' triumph on home soil at the 13th edition of the continental games.

Ofei served as an assistant coach under Boadu, who was dismissed after failing to secure Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

Subsequently, Ofei was promoted to the top position. Yet, Ofei believes the team's achievement is a result of the guidance he received from Boadu, an experienced tactician who led Hearts of Oak to three trophies, including the Ghana Premier League, in two seasons.

"Samuel Boadu laid the foundation for this team because when I was appointed, he guided me and helped me to understand Ghana football. I must praise him for helping us to win the African Games," Ofei expressed during an interview with Asempa FM.

Ofei aims to capitalize on this recent success as he strives to ascend to the highest coaching level possible. The U-20 job marks his first major coaching role after being promoted from assistant, and he delivered success in his first tournament. He now looks to build upon this accomplishment for future assignments.