Desperation to return home drove Kpando sports stadium renovations - Heart of Lions chief

According to Heart of Lions President Dr Randy Abbey, the club was eager to return to their traditional home ground, Kpando Sports Stadium, in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

This desire drove the renovations that took place before their first league game at the venue in over eight years, which saw them defeat Asante Kotoko 1-0.

Prior to their return to Kpando, Heart of Lions had struggled with adapting to various home grounds, resulting in poor results that took them 14 games to secure their first league win.

Speaking to Max TV after the Kotoko game, Abbey emphasized the importance of returning home, stating, "We are not done yet, we were desperate to come back home so we needed to ensure that we put the place in shape."

Abbey also highlighted the ongoing nature of the renovations, saying, "You can see that there is still work ongoing and I am sure that anytime you come here you will see an improvement."

He expressed his optimism that once the project is completed, the true intention behind the construction of the Kpando Sports Stadium will be apparent.

Following their win over Kotoko, Lions are no longer in the relegation zone.