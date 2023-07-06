Development of Ghana football must be collective - John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil has claimed there must be collective efforts by all stakeholders in the development of football in Ghana.

The ex-Ghana international, in response to his former teammates Derek Boateng and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, who have descended heavily on the Ghana FA for the failures of the national teams at international tournaments.

Ghana football has faced a supposedly decline in the past two years, with the national teams failing to qualify for tournaments or failing to make an impact during tournaments.

The Black Stars exited the group stage at the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations last year, and the Ghana U17 and U20 teams couldn't qualify for the African youth championships.

The Ghana U23 were recently eliminated at the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

However, Paintsil, who played 89 times for the Ghana senior national team, insists that football development in the country must be collective and not left for one person.

"The weight of the job (football development) cannot be done by just one person or body. It is collective efforts that require all of us to play a role to be able to attain success," Paintsil said during an interview with Asempa FM in Accra.