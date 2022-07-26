Diaspora Black Stars players looking beyond 2022 World Cup - Otto Addo discounts opportunistic claims

Ghana coach Otto Addo says new Black Stars players are looking beyond the 2022 World Cup in Qatar amid claims of opportunism.

The Ghanaian gaffer says the dual nationality players are looking to make an impact in several tournaments including the Africa Cup of Nations, more World Cup berth and qualifiers.

There have been claims that five players born in Europe to Ghanaian parents have taken advantage of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar to commit their international futures to the four-time African champions.

However, coach Otto Addo has been quick to dispel the claims insisting the players are here for the full haul.

"This is why they really have to think about what to do. Especially if you're not born in this environment, it's not always easy," he told the BBC World Football podcast.

"But they know what they stand to get. And first of all, it's a lot of joy and love.

"And surely also for them. It's not only about the World Cup, but also about more World Cups to come. It's about African Cup of Nations. It's about winning, being successful. So, it's not about just this one World Cup in Qatar."

At least five top players born in Europe to Ghanaian parents have committed their international future to the four-time African champions.

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey, Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams and three German-born players - Stephen Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Patric Pfeiffer - have all switched allegiance to the West African nation.

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has also made himself available for selection after previously turning down call-ups from Ghana.

The Ghana Football Association has been on a hunting spree to convince players born in the diaspora to turn up for the Black Stars.

Ghana will make its fourth World Cup berth after qualifying at the expense of eternal rivals Nigeria.

Ghana, who are in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.