Diomande Mohamed appears to decline Ghana's call-up in favour of Ivory Coast

The unexpected inclusion of Rangers midfielder Diomande Mohamed in Ghana's squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda seems to have hit a roadblock, as indications suggest he might not be accepting the invitation.

Hailing from Yopougon, a suburb of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Diomande holds full Ivorian citizenship without any familial connections to Ghana.

Nevertheless, his formative years were predominantly spent in Ghana, where he enrolled in the Right to Dream Academy at a tender age before embarking on his European journey at 16 with Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Presently, he has yet to join the Black Stars camp in Marrakech, where coach Otto Addo and the team are gearing up for the forthcoming matches.

On Instagram, Diomande hinted at his decision, acknowledging Ghana's interest but affirming his allegiance to Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars' call-up coincided with a subsequent invitation from the Ivory Coast U-23 team, having previously represented them in March 2023.

Accompanying a childhood picture of himself standing beside an older man, presumably his father, Diomande shared, "As a child passionate about football, my dream was to become a professional footballer and to defend the colours of my country wherever I go and play with the national team."

"Today I am really grateful with ALLAH for having achieved part of this dream; that of becoming a professional footballer, it remains the other part; that of joining the national team and also of making my parents proud."

"In addition, I am equally aware of the interest in my host country Ghana, where I have spent more than 7 years of my life and training as a footballer."

"However, a lot has been said, but I am in direct contact with the manager concerned by my decision, and it is he who holds the real information about my choice."

"I would like to thank my club Rangers FC for their support, my family and also all my fans during this period."

Ghana will face Nigeria on March 22 and then four days later take on Uganda.