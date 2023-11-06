Disappointed Prosper Ogum urges Asante Kotoko fans to keep supporting team after home loss to Dreams FC

Asante Kotoko SC head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed his disappointment following a painful 1-0 home loss to Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Teenage midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah scored the only goal of the match in the 39th minute through a brilliant free-kick delivery at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The victory marks Dreams' first-ever victory over Kotoko in Kumasi.

Dr. Ogum attributed the loss to his team's poor finishing and acknowledged his disappointment, stating that, "Our finishing cost us in the game."

Kotoko have now gone winless in their last four games in the Ghanaian top-flight league, leaving Ogum unhappy, as he noted, "Automatically, it is not good. If you don't win, the feeling is bad."

Despite the recent results, Dr. Ogum encouraged the fans to continue supporting the team, emphasizing, "It is a league. They should still support the team. We will work harder and make them proud."

The Porcupine Warriors drop to the 14th position on the league standings following Sunday's defeat. They have managed just a win in their last 10 home games in the league.