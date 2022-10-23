GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Division One League: Kenpong Academy win at Ebusua Dwarfs with ten men to stay unbeaten

Published on: 23 October 2022
Division One League: Kenpong Academy win at Ebusua Dwarfs with ten men to stay unbeaten
Kenpong Academy

Kenpong Academy continued their fairytale in the Division One League on Sunday, 23 October 2023, when they beat former Premiership Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 in Cape Coast with ten men in Zone II. 

The Winneba-based side, playing in their first season, took the lead in the third minute through Daniel Moro.

Just before the half-time whistle, Richard Addai snatched the equalizer for Dwarfs with a penalty.

After the hour mark, Moro added the second to bag a brace.

With 15 minutes to the end of the game, Kenpong had a man sent off.

In other results, WAFA made it back-to-back wins with a 1-0 success over Nzema-based Basake Holy Stars at Gomoa Fetteh.

Classified results on Sunday:

Heart Of Lions 1-0 Volta Rangers

Tema Youth 0-2 Attram De Visser

Semper Fi 2-0 Mighty Jets

Eleven Wonders 3-1 Wa Yaasin

B.A United 0-0 Mighty Royals

Unity FC 0-1 Bofoakwa Tano

Asokwa Deportivo 2-2 Asekem FC

Susubiribi SC 1-1 Vision FC

Akatsi All Stars 1-0 Golden Kick

Maana FC 0-2 Steadfast FC

Skyy FC 2-0 Sefwi All Stars

All Blacks 1-0 Future Stars

Debibi United 2-0 Kassena Nankana

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more