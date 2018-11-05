Division One League side Nea Salamina appoint Emmanuel Bortey as PRO/Accra representative

Division One League side Nea Salamina have appointed Emmanuel Bortey as the club's Accra representative and Communications Director.

In a statement released by the club confirms his appointment which starts with immediate effect.

“We wish to announce to the football fraternity and general public of our new appointment of our Accra Rep/Communication Director of the club (Nea Salamina).

Mr. Emmanuel Bortey (Capito) has been appointed the positions above with immediate effect.

He is to ensure that Nea Salamina is duly represented in all activities in Accra and also sell the positive image of the club in the media and the general public.