Division One League: Week 22 Match Report – Bofoakwa Tano 1-0 Baffour Academy

Bofoakwa Tano stretched their lead at the top of Zone One B League standing with a 1-0 win over Baffour Academy at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday, April 1 2023.

Thomas Agyapong was handed his second start as he partnered skipper Fuseini in the heart of defense for Bofoakwa.

Bright Boakye broke the deadlock by netting the only goal of the game with a long range volley on 17 minutes. The home side took their lead into the first half break.

After recess, Baffour Academy came close to finding the equalizer but the effort was marginally wide off the post.

Bofoakwa held on to that solitary goal to secure all three points. They extend their lead at the top of the League log to 15 points.