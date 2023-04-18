Division One League: Week 23 Match Report - Zone 1B Wrap

Bofoakwa Tano maintain their lead at the top of the league standings despite their narrow 1-0 defeat to struggling BA United.

Kofi Adu's goal for BA United was the difference when they hosted the leaders at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Young Apostles took advantage of Bofoakwa's blip to the reduce the gap at the top to 11 points with a 1-0 win over Berekum Arsenal.

Baffour Academy are in 4th position after beating Mighty Royals 2-0 at the Nana Koromansah Park. Abdul Rauf and Prince Ntori were on the score sheet for the home side.

