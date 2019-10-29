Division One side Nea Salamina change name to Wamanfo Mighty Royals

Division One side Nea Salamina has confirmed the change of the club's name and Logo for the upcoming season.

The top hierarchy of the club have changed the name from Nea Salamina Ghana to Wamanfo Mighty Royals FC.

Nea Salamina are one of the top sides in Ghana's first division, however, the change is name is because of the similarities to Greek side Nea Salamis.

With the 2019/20 season set to start soon, the club will now be known as Wamanfo Mighty Royals.

Nea Salamina reached the quarter finals of the 2017 FA Cup, where they were beaten by Asante Kotoko.

Below is a statement from the club confirming the change of name: