'Don't rush after Kobbie Mainoo' - Laryea Kinston advises Ghanaians

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has urged fans and officials alike to exercise patience in the wake of growing calls for Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo to be included in the Black Stars squad.

The clamor for Mainoo's inclusion gained momentum after his standout performances in the English Premier League, including a crucial injury-time winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Thursday.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Randy Abbey, expressed the GFA's interest in working with Mainoo, recognizing the player's incredible talent.

However, Kingston, currently serving as an assistant coach for the Black Starlets, highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, he stressed the importance of engaging with Mainoo, visiting him at Manchester United, and creating an environment that would make the 18-year-old feel welcomed before considering a national team call-up.

“Here is a case where we have a young boy coming up and he is doing well with Manchester United and all of a sudden Ghanaians say we should bring him. Have we thought about integration, how many times has he even come to Ghana?” he said.

Kingston drew on his own experience, recalling how he and other players assisted in the integration of overseas-born talents like Junior Agogo and Quincy Owusu-Abeyie into the national team.

“We need to talk to him, visit him at Manchester United and let him feel that he is welcome then slowly you lure him into the environment. Agogo and Quincy and all those people, some of us were part of their integration. We helped them to fit in and feel comfortable,” he recalled.

The former Black Stars player also underlined the need for a thorough evaluation of Mainoo's performance at Manchester United. According to Kingston, assessing whether the player's style aligns with the national team's strategy and philosophy is crucial in determining his suitability for the Black Stars.

Moreover, Kingston urged Ghanaians to consider Mainoo's connection to Ghana and the potential challenges of integrating a player who may not have a deep connection with the country despite his heritage.