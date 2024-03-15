Dortmund and new Ghana coach Otto Addo to part ways

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and top talent coach Otto Addo will conclude their longstanding partnership in the summer.

The 48-year-old had previously requested Dortmund to terminate his contract so he could accept an offer from the Ghanaian Football Association. In Ghana, Addo will receive a long-term contract as national coach.

Dortmund will also release Addo at short notice for the upcoming international break in March.

The Hamburg native, who won the German championship with Dortmund as a player in 2002, will then return to Dortmund and continue his work with the club's most talented players until the summer.

"I know that the national team has always been something very special for Otto, despite his long-standing ties to BVB. We have already supported him in the past in being able to work for his country and we certainly don't want to deny him the opportunity to become head coach. We will lose an outstanding coach and a great person in Otto. Nevertheless, I am happy for him and I am sure that he will give his best for BVB until the summer and that we will remain in close contact beyond that," said Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

"It was not easy for me to make this decision, but I am very grateful and happy that those responsible at BVB are allowing me to take this step. It is not a matter of course that I was allowed to work for the Ghanaian Football Association alongside my job in Dortmund. I really appreciate that! Borussia Dortmund will always be something special for me - I celebrated my greatest successes here as a player and also experienced an incredible amount as a coach. I will definitely miss my colleagues, the boys, the club and the fans," said Otto Addo, adding: "It is a great privilege to be able to take on the role of head coach of my national team. I've already gained a lot of experience in this role as interim coach and I'm looking forward to the task that lies ahead of me from the summer. Until then, I will continue to give my all for BVB and will certainly remain closely associated with the club afterwards.

The GFA confirmed on Friday that Otto Addo excelled during the interview process, leading to his reappointment.

During his initial tenure, Addo successfully guided Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar before resigning to fully commit to his role as Dortmund's permanent coach following Ghana's defeat to Uruguay.

Otto Addo will be on the sidelines for the international friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria in March, where he will serve as an interim coach.

However, he is slated to assume permanent leadership of the Black Stars after these matches in May, following his departure from Dortmund, where he served as a talent coach. Addo will be presented with a 34-month contract with an option for a further 24 months.