Dr Toni Aubynn leads race to be Ghana FA vice-President

Ghana FA Executive Council member Dr Toni Aubynn is in pole position to be elected the vice-president of the association.

The Medeama board chairman has been tipped by the bookmakers to become the second most powerful person in Ghana football.

A corporate titan, Dr Aubynn brings wealth of experience in corporate governance to catapult the administration of President Kurt Okraku.

He has confirmed he will be ready to take up the role if he is elected.

"My primary interest is to be a member of the Executive Council. However, if I am given another responsibility, I will gladly accept it." he told Asempa FM on Tuesday.

"If I'm supposed to vie for the Vice-President position, I would because I have the experience to do the job.

"However, being a vice-president is not a 'World Cup' for me."

However, he must fend off strong competition from former Ghana FA spokesperson Randy Abbey, fellow council members Mark Addo and Samuel Anim Addo.

The position of the vice-president has dominated inches in the Ghanaian media with several top names popping up.

The 12-member Executive Council will elect a new person to deputize President Kurt Okraku in the coming days.