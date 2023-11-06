Dreams FC assistant coach lauds team's performance in Kotoko victory

Dreams FC assistant coach, Wilfred Domod, commended the players for their outstanding performance in their Ghana Premier League victory over Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The match saw Dreams FC secure a 1-0 win at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, thanks to Abdul Aziz Issah's stunning first-half strike.

Speaking after the game, Domod described the match as tactically astute and praised the team's ability to manage the game both with and without the ball.

He highlighted the challenging phases of the game, noting, "The first 15 minutes of the first half, we were in absolute control, and then Kotoko took over the second 15 minutes. On the whole, it was a great performance from the lads."

Dreams FC will look to build on this impressive result as they prepare for their next match against Great Olympics in the coming weekend.

The victory over Kotoko has certainly boosted the team's confidence, and they aim to continue their winning streak in the league.