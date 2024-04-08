Dreams FC brace for showdown against Egyptian giants Zamalek in CAF Confederation Cup

Dreams FC face a formidable challenge in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals as they prepare to square off against Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek.

The first leg will be played in Cairo on April 21, with the return leg on April 28 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Despite being debutants in the competition, the Ghanaian side have exceeded expectations by reaching this crucial stage and now aim to advance further by securing a spot in the finals.

However, standing in their path is Zamalek, a renowned club with a rich history and a strong presence in African football. Zamalek's track record, including their triumph in the CAF Champions League on five occasions, establishes them as formidable opponents.

In the quarterfinals, Zamalek overcame fellow Egyptian side Modern Future with a 3-2 aggregate victory, while Dreams FC impressed by defeating Stade Malien, ultimately progressing with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline as well.

Dreams FC's journey has been nothing short of a fairy tale, having topped their group in the earlier stages and now finding themselves on the brink of a historic achievement.

However, to realise their dreams of reaching the final and potentially clinching the title, they must first overcome the challenge posed by Zamalek.