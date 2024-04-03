Dreams FC coach Karim Zito compares rising star Abdul Aziz Issah to legendary Abedi Pele

Dreams FC prodigy Abdul Aziz Issah has garnered praise from coach Abdul Karim Zito, who drew comparisons between Issah and the legendary Abedi Ayew 'Pele'.

At just 18 years old, Issah has already made significant strides in his football career with outstanding performances.

Karim Zito, recognizing Issah's exceptional talent, drew comparisons to Abedi Pele, a revered footballing icon in Ghana. Zito highlighted that Issah's contributions at his age surpass those of Abedi Pele during his early years in the sport, advocating for his inclusion in the senior national team.

"Abedi Pele was brought to Aburi at the age of 17. So, if he is 18, Abedi did not play like this boy at this level. If I were in the Black Stars, I would call him. It's long overdue," remarked Zito, as quoted by OnuaSports.

His standout performances, particularly in helping Dreams FC secure the Ghana FA Cup last season, underscore his remarkable talent and maturity on the field.

Notably, Issah's impact transcends domestic football, as he continues to shine on the continental stage with his goal-scoring prowess and creative playmaking abilities in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Moreover, Issah played a pivotal role in the Black Satellites' gold medal triumph at the 2023 African Games, further enhancing his reputation as one of Ghana's brightest prospects.