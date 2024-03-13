Dreams FC coach Karim Zito laments venue change ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has expressed his disappointment over the change of venue for their upcoming match against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

The game, which was originally scheduled to take place at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, has been moved to the Baba Yara Stadium due to ongoing renovation works at the venue.

"It will be a tough game, but it's unfortunate we won't be able to play on home turf (Dawu) because of the state of the pitch now," Zito said.

"The state of the Dawu stadium is not good at all, and I think those in charge of the field did not do a good job."

Despite the setback, Zito remains confident in his team's abilities, highlighting their recent mixed bag of results in their last five games, which includes three wins, one loss, and one draw. Dreams FC currently sit in 11th place in the league table with 25 points.

On the other hand, Hearts of Oak have been performing well in their last five league games, remaining unbeaten and sitting in eighth place in the table with 28 points.

The match between Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams looking to secure maximum points and improve their positions in the league table.