Dreams FC coach Karim Zito lauds Kurt Okraku for crucial role in CAF Confederations Cup campaign

Dreams FC's historic journey in the CAF Confederation Cup has been buoyed by the unwavering support and belief of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, according to coach Abdul Karim Zito.

The "Still Believe" lads have defied the odds to reach the semifinals in their maiden attempt at the competition, following a dramatic victory over Stade Malien of Mali.

Their remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone for Ghanaian football, with Dreams FC set to proudly represent the nation in the latter stages of the competetion.

Praising the pivotal role played by Kurt Okraku in their journey, head coach Karim Zito highlighted the president's unwavering belief in the squad and his decision to allow them to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

"The directors didn't want us to, but the main man Kurt disagreed with them, and I'm sure we didn't disappoint him," Zito remarked in the post-match press conference.

With Dreams FC now set to face either Zamalek SC or Future FC in the semifinals, their remarkable run has not only secured their place in history as the first Ghanaian club to advance past the first round of a CAF Interclub competition in 20 years but also propelled them into uncharted territory as they eye continental glory.

As Dreams FC continues to defy expectations and inspire hope among football enthusiasts across the nation, their journey serves as a testament to the power of belief, determination, and unwavering support.