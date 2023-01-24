Dreams FC coach Karim Zito regrets not applying for Ghana job

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has expressed regret for not applying for the vacant Black Stars position.

Zito, who led the Black Satellites to the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations title in 2021, believes he is qualified for the position.

"I regret not putting my name in the hat. I believe I would have been a suitable candidate," he said on Kessben FM.

Zito, however, trusts the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to give the job to a competent coach.

"I trust they will appoint a competent and experienced coach to guide the team and develop the young talented players."

Black Stars have been without a coach since Otto Addo resigned in December, and several coaches, including Kwesi Appiah, have applied for the position.

According to politician Sam George, the GFA has chosen Chris Hughton, who has shown interest after serving as a technical advisor during Otto Addo's tenure.