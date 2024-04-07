Dreams FC coach Karim Zito says they were underrated in historic CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final triumph

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed his belief that his team was underestimated in their recent quarter-final showdown against Stade Malien, as they secured a historic semi-final berth in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The 'Still Believe' outfit showcased remarkable resilience and determination as they battled to a thrilling 1-1 draw in the second leg at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium, ultimately securing victory with a 3-2 aggregate win following the first leg win held in Bamako.

Reflecting on their journey to the semi-finals, Zito emphasized the significance of their achievement, particularly as a debutant club in the competition. "I think they underrated us looking at our position in the Ghana Premier League. I'm very happy and very excited for a young club like Dreams FC to qualify for the semi-finals," Zito remarked.

The second leg encounter was fraught with drama, with Dreams initially denied a goal by VAR before rallying back to secure victory. Despite falling behind to an early goal from Stade Malien, Dreams FC displayed remarkable composure, with substitute Sylvester Simba equalizing in the 70th minute to clinch their spot in the semi-finals.

Looking ahead, Dreams FC now await the winner between Modern Future FC and Zamalek SC, with Zamalek currently holding a narrow 2-1 advantage from the first leg. With their resilience and determination firmly established, Dreams FC has set the stage for an exciting clash in the upcoming rounds of the CAF Confederation Cup.

As the spotlight shines on Dreams FC's remarkable journey, their underdog status has transformed into a symbol of hope and inspiration, proving that with belief and determination, anything is possible on the continental stage.