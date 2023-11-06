Dreams FC coach shares tactical brilliance leading to historic win over Asante Kotoko

In a post-match interview, Dreams FC assistant coach Winfred Dormon shares insights on how his team secured a surprising victory over Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Dreams stunned the Porcupine Warriors with a 1-0 triumph in matchday nine of the Ghana Premier League in Kumasi on Sunday.

Young midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah scored the match-winner in the latter stages of the first half through a brilliant free-kick.

The game was characterized by tactical prowess and strategic management of key moments.

Dreams initially had control in the opening quarter of the match, with John Antwi's attempt testing the Kotoko goalkeeper, who made an exceptional save.

Despite Kotoko's resurgence, Dreams regained control in the final 15 minutes of the first half and managed to score a brilliantly executed goal, demonstrating excellent technique and precision.

"It was a very difficult game. It was well stretched and a tactically-astute game. We had to manage the four moments of the game - with and without the ball.

"We were in absolute control of the opening quarter [first 15 minutes] of the game. John Antwi tested the goalkeeper, and he pulled an amazing save.

"Our defence was very stable when Kotoko took over the game. We came into the game again in the last 15 minutes of the first half, and we scored.

"It was a brilliant execution with good technique and precision was spot on," Dormon narrated during the post-match interview.